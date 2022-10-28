RAPID CITY – Daniel "Dan" Koupal, 101, died Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at The Village at Skyline Pines.

Public visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with a Liturgical Wake Vigil Service at 6:00 p.m.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Church.

Burial Service will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis with Full Military Honors.

Arrangements with Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home.