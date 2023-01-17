 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daniel Lee Noble

HOT SPRINGS - Daniel Lee Noble, 83, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away January 14, 2023, at Seven Sisters Living Center in Hot Springs, SD.

Arrangements have been placed under the local care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.

