Daniel M. Radlinger

RAPID CITY | Daniel Mark Radlinger, 64, was born on April 15, 1956 to Donna and Frank Radlinger in Rapid City He attended Annie Tallen Grade School and graduated from Rapid City High School with the Class of 1974.

He worked at the Elks Lodge and for his father at Dinger Construction Co. With failing health, he moved to assisted living and after a brief illness he passed away on Jan. 1, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father Frank, one sister, and four brothers.

Survivors include his mother, Donna, and his brother, Dennis.

Memorial graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, at Mountain View Cemetery, with Pastor Bruce Herrboldt presiding.