RAPID CITY - Daniel P. Arguello, 70, with loving family by his side, slipped quietly into the hands of the Lord on Thursday September 8, 2022. Daniel, of Rapid City South Dakota, had been battling several illnesses over the past year.

Dan was born to Emiliano & Pauline Arguello in Rapid City, SD on February 8, 1952.

Dan attended the Rapid City public schools until his enlistment in the United States Army on September 22, 1969. Serving in Germany and Vietnam, Dan earned the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with two Bronze Service Stars, the Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Rifle Sharpshooter medal and was honorably discharged in 1973.

Dan studied and graduated from diesel mechanic school in Sioux Falls, SD and gained mechanic employment in Rapid City. Dan then found his career employment at Hills Material in 1976 and worked paving roads for almost 47 years. As the company changed hands over the years, Dan continued with Oldcastle and Simons paving roads across the Black Hills, South Dakota, Nebraska, Wyoming and Arizona. Dan's expertise in paving earned him several awards over the years, and landed him on the cover of Asphalt Magazine in October 2012.

Dan had a wonderful sense of humor, a love of hot rod and antique cars, a love of motorcycles, and a passion for his profession as a paver operator. Dan was proud of his veteran status and military service. Dan had great love for his family, his friends, and above all, God.

Dan is survived by his siblings including: a sister Florence Grudniewski, AZ, Patricia (Jack) Hauser, OR, Josephine (Richard) Grudniewski, NV, LaVada (Tom) Goergen, Box Elder, Michelle Arguello, Box Elder; many nieces, nephews & great-nieces and nephews, many special work friends he considered his family, as well as two special cousins who share his military service as brothers-in-arms: Fidel (Sandy) Valdez and Chico (Jessica) Coleman. Dan is preceded in death by his father Emiliano Arguello; his Mother Pauline Arguello; his sister Anita Arguello; and his brother John Arguello.

Visitation with the family present will be from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at Behrens Wilson Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Rock Point Church, 1213 Harmony Heights Lane, Rapid City, SD and interment will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery. The family asks that in leiu of flowers, memorial gestures be donations to Still Water Hospice, 3117 West Rapid Street, Rapid City.