HOT SPRINGS | Daniel Todd Peterson, 57, died July 8, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13, at the American Legion in Hot Springs, SD.

