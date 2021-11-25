RAPID CITY | Danita Powell Stone, 85, passed away on November 22, 2021. Danita was born 30 minutes after her twin sister, Lucie, on August 13, 1936, in Leipe, Germany to Lydia Gahr and Oswald Flamang.

Danita met her first husband, Larry Powell, in Rapid City. The couple was married on March 7, 1959 and enjoyed 50 years together. Larry passed away in 2009.

On August 25, 2018, Danita married her second love, Stan Stone.

Danita is survived by her husband, Stan Stone of Rapid City; two sons, Robert (Kaelynn) Powell of Rapid City and Ron Powell of Casper, WY; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; her twin sister, Lucie (Clyde) Ronfeldt of Rapid City; one niece; and two nephews.

Danita's memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, donations to Peace Lutheran Church are welcomed.

