RAPID CITY - Danny "Dan" Lee Duncan, 77, passed away peacefully on December 27, 2021, in the early morning hours - on his own schedule to not inconvenience anyone.

A celebration of life will be 1:00pm-4:00pm on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at the Counts Car Club House located at 5301 Mill Road in Black Hawk, SD 57718.

