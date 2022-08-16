RAPID CITY - Danny Ray Porter passed away unexpectedly on July 26, 2022, in Rapid City, South Dakota at the age of 70. Although his life was cut short in years, Dan believed in living life to the fullest.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held on August 26, 2022 in South Dakota at Behrens- Wilson Funeral Home, 632 St. Francis St., Rapid City, SD 57701 from 5-6 pm, followed by a gathering of friends and family at Mexico Tipico, 23021 Hisega Rd., Rapid City, SD. A Celebration of Life will also be held in Rittman, Ohio- Date TBA. Arrangements are being handled by Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home.