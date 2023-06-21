Danny Virgil Wood

Danny Virgil Wood was born on April 4th, in Chadron, Nebraska in 1943. He was the oldest of four sons born to Virgil and Kathryn Wood.

He spent his school years in Chadron and graduated from Chadron Prep in 1961.

In 1960, Danny married his high school sweetheart Merrita Chipperfield and had two sons, Matthew and Christopher.

Danny and Merrita were married for 16 years and spent most of that time living in Ogallala, Nebraska where Danny worked for Lamberts Lumber and Cisco Feed and Seed.

They eventually moved back home to Chadron where Danny worked as Superintendent of Bridges and Building, for Chicago North Western Railroad until his retirement in 1992.

1978 was a year of big changes. Danny and Lee Taylor joined their families and began a nearly 50 year adventure of railroading, ranching, traveling and raising six children, Danny's two boys, Matthew and Christopher and Lee's four children, David, Daniel, Dawnita, and Deanna. Their lives have been full of hard work, laughter, fishing, and travel. Dan loved his bowling, and bowled on several leagues throughout the years. He kept involved with and helped with his alumni association, he used his carpentry skills to remodel their home. Lee and Danny enjoyed camping, fishing, a little fun gambling, traveling and helping out the family ranch.

Danny is survived by Lee Taylor; his sons: Matthew (Denise) Wood, Christopher (Leah) Wood; Lee's children: David Taylor, Daniel Taylor, Dawnita Wood, and Deanna (Tony) Johnson; brothers: Charles, Robert, and Frank Wood; numerus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Danny is preceded in death by his parents.

Services will be held on June 19th, 2023 at 10:00am at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron, Nebraska. There will be a luncheon following the service held at County Kitchen.