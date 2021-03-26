Darlene A. Borzenski

She was born March 3, 1929 at Haley, ND, the daughter of Harry and Margie (Crawford) Schaaf. She grew up on the family farm south of Rhame, ND. Darlene received her Primary education at Langberg, a country school, and later graduated from Bowman High School. She graduated from Black Hills State University with a teaching degree. Darlene taught four years in North Dakota and 33 years in Rapid City Public Schools. Her teaching years were at Ellsworth Elementary, Upper Rapid School, South Canyon Elementary and Pinedale Elementary School. Darlene loved teaching and touched the lives of many children.

Darlene was teaching in ND when she came to Rapid City on a shopping trip. On this trip she met her future husband, Thomas Borzenski Jr. Tom was in the Army Air Force stationed at Ellsworth. He spotted Darlene through a shop window and told his buddy he was going to marry that girl. Tom and his buddy spent the day following Darlene and her girlfriend from shop to shop, trying to catch her eye. It wasn't long when Tom showed up on the family farm and started courting her. Tom was from New Haven, Connecticut. Darlene's country charm and Tom's big city pizazz complemented each other.