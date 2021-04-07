Darlene F. Ferrier

They stayed in Alameda, CA, several months where Greg trained on a newer model B-52 and then moved to Ramey Air Force Base in Puerto Rico, in November of that year. They were there for three years. Shortly after they were then sent to the Strategic Air Command Headquarters in Omaha, NE, where Greg worked in the underground. They were in Bellevue, NE for seven years where Darlene taught the third grade. Their last assignment was Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, SD, where Greg retired as a Major in the Air Force and Darlene retired as an elementary teacher.

Mrs. Ferrier loved teaching and taught school for 32 years before retiring in 1999. She taught two years in Moses Lake, one year in Puerto Rico, seven years in Bellevue and 23 years at Meadowbrook Elementary in Rapid City.

Darlene was a member of the Open Bible Christian Center, now called Open Bible Church. She attended (BSF) Bible Study Fellowship for 13 years, studying the bible and was also in New Life, a home church which met in her home. She did not believe in death but rather in life everlasting because of her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. Her belief was strong as she witnessed many miracles in her lifetime.