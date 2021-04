RAPID CITY | Darlene Ferrier, 83, died April 2, 2021.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, April 8, at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 9, at Open Bible Church.

Burial will be on Monday, April 12, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.