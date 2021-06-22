Darlene M. Huettl

In addition to her work, Darlene was involved in many clubs, always looking forward to the next time to see her friends. To state it simply, she knew how to have fun! Darlene's infectious smile and beautiful laugh was contagious. She was known as Grandma to many with big open arms and accepting of all. Darlene was always ready for the next adventure and retirement that included yearly trips with family and friends.

Darlene had many amazing talents, including quilting, crafting, crocheting, and sewing — she made it all look so easy.

“Hakuna Matata” held a special place in Darlene's heart as it bonded her cancer journey with her Granddaughter's MS diagnosis and journey they shared together over the last few years. Sadly, Darlene's bucket list was longer than her time God gave her.

“Those we love don't go away. They walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near. So loved, so missed, so very dear.”

Until we meet again, Hakuna Matata.