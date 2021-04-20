Darlene M. Mudlin

RAPID CITY | Our precious, beloved Mother, Darlene M. (Stoll) Mudlin, 88 years old, went to heaven on April 14, 2021. Darlene was born on Sept. 30, 1932 and raised on the original Stoll family homestead in Stagebarn Canyon, Piedmont, SD. She was one of 10 children of Rudolph and Marion (Cooper) Stoll.

Darlene graduated from Piedmont High School in 1950 and along with being a cheerleader she continued to educate herself through constantly reading and found joy in learning new things. Being the oldest daughter, she helped raise her younger brothers and sisters and also helped run the family business. Her father founded Stagebarn Crystal Caverns in 1924 and all of the Stoll children participated in operating the family tourist business which opened to the public in 1935.

Darlene met her lifelong love, Mitchell Mudlin, at a Piedmont wedding dance of one of her brothers. They later married on March 17, 1951. Darlene was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother always thinking of others before herself. Darlene and Mick enjoyed traveling, playing cards and bowling with friends and spending time with family. Darlene will be remembered as a compassionate, warm and tender-hearted person whose biggest joy in life was her family. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.