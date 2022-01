RAPID CITY | Darnell D. Hubbard, 56, passed away January 24, 2022.

He served in the US Army and the SD Army National Guard.

Visitation will be Monday, January 31, 2022 from 9:00-10:00am at Grace Reformed Church.

Celebration of Life Services will be Monday, January 31, 2022 at 10:00am at the church. Burial will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Kirk Funeral Home