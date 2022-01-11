Daryl Gene Dressler

After graduating from Leste Prairie High School, Daryl joined the Air Force. He was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base where he was from 1967-1973. In 1969 he was made sergeant. After that he was in the Civil Service for another 20 years. Following his years in the service, he opened Logan's Clutch and Gear.

Daryl always had the need for speed. He loved racing motorcycles, cars and even did Baja racing. He also sold parts to other racers as the owner of Racers Plus at Black Hills Speedway. Daryl always had the answer "WHATEVER" or "WHENEVER" when you asked him a question. He got tired of always saying it so he had one of the words tattooed on the side of each hand, and we were shown those a lot. Daryl was one that could never pass up a garage sale or auction. Daryl enjoyed all kinds of hunting over his lifetime, but really enjoyed pheasant hunting, with his loving dog Max by his side. Daryl could build and fix almost anything and he was a wealth of knowledge for anything dealing with carpentry or mechanical. In recent years, he took up rock hunting. Ruth and he loved exploring the area together.