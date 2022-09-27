 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Daun Whetsel

MITCHELL, SD - Daun Whetsel, 90, of Mitchell, SD, died Tuesday, August 22, 2022, at Firesteel Healthcare Center in Mitchell.

A memorial service honoring Daun's life will be held at Bittner Funeral Chapel on October 1, at 10:30 AM.

