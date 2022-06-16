Davd Allen Gehman

RAPID CITY - David Allen Gehman, 74, of Rapid City, SD, formerly of Edgemont, SD, passed away June 15, 2022, at his residence in Rapid City.

Christian Funeral Vigil will be held 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at St. Therese The Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD.

Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at St. Therese The Little Flower Catholic Church in Rapid City, SD.

Christian Funeral Committal will be held 2:00 p.m., Wednesday June 22, 2022, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

Arrangements have been placed under the local direction of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Custer, SD.