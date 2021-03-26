VANCOUVER, Wash. | Dave King passed away on Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Manor Care Health Services receiving hospice care after chronic health issues related to Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

David was born to Mary Katherine (Martindale) King and John Rene King on Dec. 20, 1944 in Hays, Kansas. David, the oldest of four, had three brothers, John (Bonnie) King of Sundance, WY, Richard (Susan) King of Morrison, CO, and Christopher (Caroline) King of Tucson, AZ. Due to his family's service in the Air Force, David grew up traveling extensively. He attended four colleges, three high schools, three middle schools and eight elementary schools.

Dave served in the South Dakota National Guard and was a first responder to the 1972 Rapid City flood. David attended Black Hills State University, where he met and later wed Judith Kennedy. From that union two children were born, David R. King (Simera) of Tallahassee FL, and Angela R. King (Michael Trump) of Rapid City, SD.