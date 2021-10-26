RAPID CITY | Dave Marrs, 63, passed away October 23, 2021. Dave was born to Charles and Donna Marrs on March 16, 1958. He graduated from Central High School in 1976.

Dave married Connie Sorenson on May 22, 1999 after seven years of dating.

Dave enjoyed working in the construction industry the last 15 years for Precision Mech and briefly with Midwestern Mech.

Dave loved spending quality time with his family. He immensely enjoyed the outdoors. Numerous hunting, fishing, and camping trips with family and friends. He loved muscle cars and watching football.

Dave is survived by his wife, Connie Marrs; sons, William Davis and Josh Davis; daughters, Deborah Davis and Samantha Smith; grandchildren, Jacob Allen, Jasmine Tomek, Elijah Davis, William Davis, Dezeray Meverden, Quinton Davis, LeRoy Smith III, and Kaylee Smith.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior.