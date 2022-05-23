BOISE, ID - My beloved husband and partner, Dave Siemens, embarked on his eternal backpacking trip into the great beyond on May 12, 2022. He will proceed in death as he did in life - on his own path, surrounded by nature, in slight discomfort. He leaves behind three children: Hannah (31), Tess (23), and Grady (7); and me, his wife, Sam Hersrud. He was yet another casualty of the brutal illness, brain cancer, which was diagnosed in the fall of 2019, and which tried to erase who he was. We were blessed with two more years full of backpacking, the horrors of home schooling during COVID, connecting with family, and endless lingering over every plant on the trail whether it was interesting or not (hurry up Dave, the rest of us are already 1 mile away!)

Dave was born to democrats in California in 1959, and grew up in love with nature. He pursued a degree in Biology at UCLA and then in graduate school at Northern Arizona University. He went on to postdoctoral fellowships at the Max Planck Institute for Chemical Ecology in Germany, University of Oregon, University of Montana, and the EHM in Switzerland. He then took positions at Pepperdine University and Sul Ross State University in Texas, before finally settling into a career in ecological and evolutionary plant genomics at Black Hills State University, where he most loved mentoring students in research and leading them on moderately dangerous hiking expeditions. He published over 50 peer-reviewed articles and left this earth with a stack of old data waiting on his desk.

Dave will be remembered as a man who did everything his own curious way. He preferred bicycles to cars, NPR to television, organic salad to fast food. Our dogs always loved him most. His favorite place on earth was the Grand Canyon. His greatest honor was to have a beetle named after him. He could fix almost anything (potentially with a few false starts.) We will never be done missing him.

A virtual memorial service will be held. In remembrance of Dave donations can be made to the Mono Lake Committee in California (monolake.org). You can also vote for the Democrat in the next election. As a man of science and nature, he would be thrilled!