RAPID CITY - David A. Schroeder, 75, formerly of Rapid City, SD, died September 22, 2022 in Colorado. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 4 at Kirk Funeral Home followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 5 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cathedral.