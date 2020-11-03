David A. Smith

HESSTON, Kan. | David “Dave” A. Smith, 69, formerly of Faith, SD and Arvada, CO, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Schowalter Villa in Hesston. He was a retired industrial electrical & mechanical maintenance technician.

He was born on July 6, 1951, in Rolette, ND, the son of Ronald Dale and Cecilia Barbara (Hager) Smith. David graduated from Lead High School (Lead, SD) in 1969.

David served in the United States Navy from 1971 to 1977. Serving on the USS Enterprise, he was a nuclear propulsion plant operator and machinist mate.

David was united in marriage to Deborah Alexander on March 26, 1977. This union was blessed with two daughters, Deanna and Danielle. On Sept. 6, 1997, he married Sharon L. (Keehn) Baughman in Golden, CO.

He attended Garden Community Church in Moundridge, KS.