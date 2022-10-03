RAPID CITY - Vigil Service will be held November 4, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help and the Funeral will be held November 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Perpetual Help. Interment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Rapid City. David Anton Schroeder, 75, peacefully passed into eternal life on September 22, 2022 after several years of suffering with Alzheimer's Disease and Lewy Bodies Dementia. He was born June 10, 1947, to John and Lena (Goetz) Schroeder in Dickinson, ND.

On May 25, 1968, he married the love of his life, Merrilyn Carley. They were blessed with five beautiful children: Valerie, Scott, Adam, Dennis and Dalyn. Their family has grown to include their children's spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Dave loved spending time with family and friends bowling, playing cards, games, watching football, golfing, and even a little dancing. He enjoyed life, a good joke and he is known for being a jokester.

He was a hard worker and instilled the importance of a good work ethic in each of his children.

He was preceded in death by his son, Adam; parents; grandparents; sister, Marcella; brother, John S; brother-in-law, Gene Madden; sisters-in-law: Diane Schroeder and Feli Schroeder.

He is survived by his wife, Merrilyn; daughter, Valerie (Brian) Petersen; son, Scott (April); son, Dennis (Michelle); daughter, Dalyn (Rocky) East; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Douglas (Loretta), Marvin (Leola), John, Janette Oldfield, Joyce (Larry) Craven, Elaine (Don) Dubej, Kenneth, Cynthia (Ron) Voss and Alan; brother-in-law, Philip (Karen) Carley along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A special "Thank You" to everyone at Pine Grove Crossing in Parker, CO, and Gateway Hospice for the amazing care they gave Dave during his time there. Also, Thank You to all our friends and family for your continuous care, support and prayers during the past few years. We could not have made it without all of you.