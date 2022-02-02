 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David B. Burgess

  • Updated
David B. Burgess, Dec. 21, 1957-Jan. 27, 2022

David served 20 years in the US Air Force and then continued his career at Offutt AFB as a civilian, specializing in computer programming. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family and his work and for his sarcastic sense of humor.

Preceded in death by father Donald Burgess; wife Rae Burgess; stepson Matthew Sears. David is survived by wife Larinda; daughter Amber Burgess (Ryan Schisler); son Kevin (Amanda) Burgess; stepchildren: Shannon (Michael) Baskins and Jamie (Heather) Sears; grandchildren: Gwendolyn, Nathaniel, Theodore, Jamison, Gary, Jacob, Raven, Matthew and Alex; 2 great grandchildren; mother Judith Burgess; brother Donn (Lisa); sister Kris; nephew Josh.

Celebration of Life Service Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 4:00PM at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries Bellevue Chapel.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

3402 Samson Way

Bellevue, NE 68123

www.johnagentleman.com

