MOBRIDGE | Funeral services for David Banik, 72, of Mobridge will be at 2 PM, Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Family Worship Center in Mobridge. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Kesling Funeral Home of Mobridge. Visitation will be from 5-7 PM Thursday at Kesling Funeral Home. David passed away Sunday, February 13, 2022, at Monument Health in Rapid City.