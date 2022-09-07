 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
David (Dave) A. Cruz

NEW MEXICO - David A. Cruz (Dave) passed away in his home in New Mexico August 22, 2022.

David was known for his beautiful smile and his laugh that carried in any room. Now he will be our guardian angel looking over us and guiding us until we can hug him again. Heaven gained another angel and there is a bright star added to the sky.

His services are being held September 10, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church 10:00 a.m. in Rapid City, SD. A Celebration of Life to follow at the VFW at 12:00 p.m. in Rapid City, SD.

