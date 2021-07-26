 Skip to main content
David E. Lust

RAPID CITY | Prominent business and civic leader, former state legislator, and loving husband and father, David Ellwood Lust, 53, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2021 from a cardiac event.

A memorial service will be held for David at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, at the Fine Arts Theatre at The Monument. A private Episcopal service will be held for the family.

His online guestbook and service livestream can be viewed at https://www.osheimschmidt.com/obituary/david-lust

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Black Hills Area Community Foundation/David Lust Fund, PO Box 231, Rapid City, SD 57709 for the David Lust Memorial Fund or at the following link: https://bit.ly/dlustmemorial

Arrangements are entrusted to Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.

