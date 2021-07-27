David E. Lust

RAPID CITY | Prominent business and civic leader, former state legislator, and loving husband and father, David Ellwood Lust, 53, passed away unexpectedly on July 23, 2021 from cardiac arrest.

He was born March 22, 1968 in Aberdeen, South Dakota to James and Dawn (Ellwood) Lust. Dave attended Aberdeen Central High School where he played football and basketball, ran track, and made lifelong friends. A gifted athlete and leader on and off the field, David graduated in 1986 and enrolled at Dartmouth College. Although forced to end his college football career after his third concussion, Dave went on to play rugby and participate in numerous other athletic and outdoor activities. It was his fraternity, Beta Theta Pi, however, and specifically the members who became true brothers, that forged his college experience and solidified his pride in and devotion to his alma mater. It was also while at Dartmouth on a study abroad program in Mexico that Dave met his future wife, Becky. They married in 1995 and enjoyed over 25 years of love, laughter, and adventure together.