SALEM, Ohio | David E. Neal, loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away on Jan. 19, 2021 in Salem, after a brief illness. He was born Oct. 30, 1951, in Rapid City, SD, to Eugene and Beverly Neal. He graduated from Central High School.

From a young age, he enjoyed golfing and spent a great deal of time at the golf course along with playing cards at the clubhouse. David enjoyed working for his uncle, Don Green, at Rapid Tank in the '70s. From there he worked in sales, mostly in the fire extinguisher/sprinkler system industry. He traveled a great deal for work but always found time to enjoy a round of golf! He enjoyed spending time with his family as well as fishing, hunting, and boating. David was a people person and made friends everywhere.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Beverly, and sister, Cathy (Neal) Gall. He is survived by his sons, Troy (Wendy) Neal, Tomball, TX, and Deven Neal, Salem, OH; sisters, Barbara Harrison (Dave) of Salt Lake City, UT, and Susan Neal, Elko, NV; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one niece; three nephews; aunts; and cousins.

David will be greatly missed by all who loved him.

There will be no services at this time.