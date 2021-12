MIDLAND, SD | David Flom, age 85, died on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at his home north of Midland.

David will lie in state at his home beginning on Tuesday until service time.

Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 9, at the Open Bible Church in Midland.

Interment will be at the Midland Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.