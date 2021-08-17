David G. Dobbin

SIOUX FALLS | David Gerald Dobbin was born Jan. 7, 1955 in Gregory to Harold and Coreen Dobbin.

David graduated from Winner High School in 1973, and then spent four years in the U.S. Army based in Germany.

After discharge from the Army in 1977, he worked road construction. He was hired by Homestake Goldmine, where he worked from 1979 until the mine closed in 1998. He then obtained his CDL and traveled most of the U.S. as a truck driver, until ill health forced retirement in 2016.

David liked living in the Black Hills and riding his Harley. He attended the Sturgis Rally nearly every year. He was an expert marksman and received numerous trophies for his quick draw.

In 2019 he moved to Sioux Falls where he passed away on Aug. 13, 2021.

Survivors include a daughter Cecily Alexander (Nick Huff); two grandchildren, Ava and Conway, Sturgis; siblings Beverly Dobbin, Sioux Falls, Lorin Dobbin, Reliance, Dorinda (Terry) Steele, Brandon, and Ellen (Gary) Sluzar, West Monroe, NY; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Philip Dobbin.

No services are planned at this time and burial will be at a later date at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.