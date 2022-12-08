PIEDMONT - David George Small, Jr., 60, of Piedmont, SD, passed away a year ago on December 3, 2021, in St. George, Utah, after visiting friends for Thanksgiving.

David was born in Glendale, CA, on November 24, 1961, to David, Sr. and Nancy Small. He received an MBA from The Claremont Colleges in 1985.

David married his wife, Sylvia, on February 25, 1990. They had two sons, David III (1993) and William (1995). In 2000, the family moved South Dakota. He volunteered in the Civil Air Patrol (a USAF Auxiliary) where he became a Colonel and served as the South Dakota Wing Commander (2016-2020).

David was an incredible person who is deeply missed. He is sleeping now, but we expect to see him again at the resurrection when Jesus returns.

He is survived by his wife; two sons; his parents; two sisters; two nieces and a nephew; seven great-nephews/nieces; an aunt; an uncle; and numerous cousins.

In accordance with his request, no funeral was held.