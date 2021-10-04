David Gerdes

PIERRE | David A. Gerdes was born in Aberdeen on August 10, 1942 to Cyril "Bud" and Lorraine (Boyle) Gerdes. He grew up in Lemmon, graduating in 1960. While in high school, he was an AFS Foreign Exchange Student to Turkey. Dave was a lieutenant in the South Dakota National Guard.

He graduated from Northern in 1965 and entered USD Law School. He was Managing Editor of the South Dakota Law Review and graduated with honors in 1968. While in law school, he met Karen Hassinger on a blind date to the Barrister's Ball. They were married on August 3, 1968 in Aberdeen.

Dave practiced law for forty years. When he ended his career with May, Adam, Gerdes and Thompson, he had created a legacy of excellence.

Dave led a life of service and giving back to his community and state, using his experience and talents on behalf of the bar, the USD law school, and his church. He led the state bar of South Dakota serving as its President in 1992. He was on the Disciplinary Board and the Professionalism Committee, serving as Chairman of both. He spent many years on the board of the USD Law School Foundation, and was on several advisory committees for the 8th Circuit. He was a member of the National Conference of Bar Presidents, the Jackrabbit Bar Association, the American Judicature Society.