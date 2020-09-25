 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
David H. Grow

David H. Grow

{{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY | David Harrison Grow, 83, died Aug. 23, 2020.

Services will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at Mountain View Cemetery.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Wrap-up of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News