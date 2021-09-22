 Skip to main content
  • Updated
David H. Henry

PIEDMONT | David H. Henry, 59, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Monument Health in Rapid City. He was born on May 3, 1962, in Omaha, Nebraska, to David W. and Audrey (Hashberger) Henry.

David grew up in Fremont, Nebraska, and was a 1980 graduate of Fremont High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Lori Montgomery, on August 8, 1981, and the two celebrated their 40th anniversary in August 2021.

David enlisted in the United States Coast Guard on Sept. 14, 1987. He retired in 2010. Afterwards, he earned a BS degree in Criminal Justice.

He was currently employed by the Pennington County Sheriff's Department in Rapid City.

David enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs, camping, fishing, hunting, cooking, and riding his motorcycle to Sturgis rallies.

Not only did he have many accomplishments in his life, but he was also the greatest husband, father, son, grandfather, son-in-law, and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, and grandson.

He is survived by his wife, Lori; son, Jacob Henry (Alexis); daughters, Abbey Murnahan (Dylan) and Noni Henry; sister, Peggy Hammond (Terry); brother, Gregory Henry; mother-in-law, Connie Montgomery; grandchildren, Emma Henry, Liam Bryan, and Sylvana Murnahan; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis  at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Memorials will go to the Wounded Warriors Project and the Black Hills Pregnancy Center.

Friends and family may sign his online guestbook at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.

