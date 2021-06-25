David J. DeYoe

SAN RAMON, Calif. | On June 17, 2021 – the day before his 46th birthday – David James DeYoe died tragically in the ocean at a Watsonville beach.

David was born in Rapid City, SD on June 18, 1975 to John and Karen DeYoe. He attended Meadowbrook Elementary, West Jr. High, and Stevens High School. He received his degrees in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering at Iowa State University in 1996. He received his MBA from HAAS School of Business at UC Berkeley. He spent a career doing pretty much everything possible in the financial technology space (before Fintech had its own category), his last position as SVP of Marketing and Data Science at Card.com. On June 8, 2002 David married Judy Choi of Camarillo, CA. They had two sons, Evan (15) and Asher (13).

David was smart — he always had a process to follow to come up with a solution to the most intractable problems. He was compassionate. He was stoic. He always had a joke or a sly funny comment to lighten the mood.

And he absolutely loved his family. He was completely devoted to Judy and her family and he cherished his boys. They will never forget the projects he worked on with them, the backpacking adventures, the ski days, the trips through national parks, the homework help. There was nothing he would not do for any of them.