David James Young

RAPID CITY - David James Young, 79, residing in Rapid City was called home on September 3, 2022.

Celebration of Life will be held at Freedom Church, 7813 S. Canyon Rd. Rapid City, SD on Friday September 23, 2022 at 5:30pm with a potluck to follow. The family asks that any flowers or memorials gestured be sent to Robert Young 2200 South Plaza Dr. Rapid City, SD 57702. Any donations will be distributed to families in need throughout our community. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimfh.com.

