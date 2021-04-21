David K. Irwin

SPEARFISH | David Kendall Irwin, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 12, 2021, surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with cancer.
David was born on Dec. 18, 1948 in Evanston, IL, the second of six kids. David spent his youth between the greater Chicago area and the upper peninsula of Michigan. David graduated from New Trier High School in Chicago and attended college at UND in Fargo, ND,, before moving to the Black Hills to start his career as a gold miner with Homestake.
After moving to the Black Hills he met and married Connie Olson and to that union were born two children. Later in life David met Denise Marconie and they were married on August 7, 1992, and into this union was brought three more children that he loved as his own. David and Denise remained happily married until his passing.
His time spent in Michigan instilled in him a deep love of the outdoors. David loved fishing, boating, camping and hunting, not to mention riding his Harley. David had a great sense of humor and love for life as well as multiple skills, talents and passions including photography, writing, playing guitar, gardening and handy work. David had an immense love for music and family and a strong relationship with the Lord.
David is survived by his wife, Denise Irwin; children, Nathan Irwin, Delana (Dave) Moser, Dan (Nicki Ryan) Carl, Deana (Brian Abner) Marconie and Jamie Marconie; his only brother, John (Angela) Irwin; sisters, Linda Lang, Liz (Scott) Bremner, Laurie (Gene) Fodor, and Sharon (Bob) Fill; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and 13 grandchildren.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Larry and Millie Irwin, and both sets of grandparents.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 30, at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Scott McKirdy officiating. Graveside services will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Fellowship will follow at Studio 621 in Spearfish.
Any memorial funds will be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.