David K. Irwin

SPEARFISH | David Kendall Irwin, 72, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 12, 2021, surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with cancer.

David was born on Dec. 18, 1948 in Evanston, IL, the second of six kids. David spent his youth between the greater Chicago area and the upper peninsula of Michigan. David graduated from New Trier High School in Chicago and attended college at UND in Fargo, ND,, before moving to the Black Hills to start his career as a gold miner with Homestake.

After moving to the Black Hills he met and married Connie Olson and to that union were born two children. Later in life David met Denise Marconie and they were married on August 7, 1992, and into this union was brought three more children that he loved as his own. David and Denise remained happily married until his passing.

His time spent in Michigan instilled in him a deep love of the outdoors. David loved fishing, boating, camping and hunting, not to mention riding his Harley. David had a great sense of humor and love for life as well as multiple skills, talents and passions including photography, writing, playing guitar, gardening and handy work. David had an immense love for music and family and a strong relationship with the Lord.