David L. Clark

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - David was born in Hastings, NE, but spent most of his youth in Gordon, graduating from GHS in, 1965, BHSU in 1968, and then serving honorably, in the US Army. He managed hotels from CA to NY, leaving friends everywhere he lived. Those who loved and knew him, always found him ready for a challenge or adventure. He was an active participant in community/school events youth soccer and was always ready to get a line wet or play golf. He was happiest through the 19 years spent raising his family in Rapid City, SD. He lived in the Twin Cities the last 20 years of his life.