Dave was born to Frank and Tracy (Trapp) Keim on May 13, 1928, in Franklin County, Nebraska, where he was raised with his seven siblings until the family moved to Chadron when Dave was 9. He married Frances Carrigan on September 4, 1952, and they made their first home together in Chadron and began a family. Dave was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and trained as a medic. When he returned from Korea in 1955, Dave and Frances moved to Alliance and then to Milford, where Dave attended diesel tech school. Upon graduation in 1960, they moved to Bridgeport, which was their home for the next 58 years and where they raised five children. Dave went to work for the U.S. Postal Service in 1960 and retired in 1994. He farmed outside Bridgeport for many years and continued to do so in retirement, in addition to spending time with Frances and their family.