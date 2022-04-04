SPEARFISH - David L. Larsen, passed away peacefully at the Hospice House in Rapid City on March 27, 2022 at the age of 72.

David was an independent adventurous person that was raised in the Badlands of South Dakota. After high school he attended mechanic school in Denver, Colorado and then worked on the family farm/ranch for a while. He enjoyed the life of a cowboy!

During his working years he ventured to Alaska where he worked as a fisherman and carpenter. When he returned to the mainland he drove over the road trucks to several areas of the US, carpentered, ranched, and operated heavy equipment that led him into landscaping.

One of his favorite pastimes was meeting friends over a beer/cup of coffee and telling stories. Later in his life he spent hours on the computer completing courses of the Bible and Archeology. He became especially interested in researching the current digs of the Holy Land via his laptop. He updated himself daily on these new finds and how it related to the Bible.

He is survived by his four children.

No services are planned.

