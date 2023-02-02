HARROLD - David Lynn Salathe, 65, of Harrold, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre. Memorial service will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Harrold School Gym, Pastor Shari Schwedhelm, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the gym. Burial will be at Medicine Hill Cemetery, Harrold, at a later date.
He is survived by his children: Jenni (Levi) Faulstich of Highmore and Jamie (Gypsie) Salathe of Harrold; grandchildren: Kaelin and Wyatt Faulstich, and Emma, Brook, Tukker, Lillian, and Callen Salathe; his parents, Ray and Millie Salathe; sisters: Debbie Ogle, Wanda Nelson, and Rita Herman; special friend, Bonnie Nickels; furry companion, Bronc; and numerous extended family.
Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with David's arrangements. Visit www.familyfuneralhome.net.