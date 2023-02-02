HARROLD - David Lynn Salathe, 65, of Harrold, passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Avera St. Mary's Hospital in Pierre. Memorial service will be 12:00 p.m., Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the Harrold School Gym, Pastor Shari Schwedhelm, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the gym. Burial will be at Medicine Hill Cemetery, Harrold, at a later date.