David McCollam

RAPID CITY | David “Dave” McCollam, 78, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Nov. 8, 1942 at the family farm near Dixon, SD, the son of the late Benjamin and Esther McCollam.

David attended Lincoln School, two miles from the family farm through the 8th grade and then attended Winner High School. He married Joyce Speck in 1961 and settled in Chamberlain, where he owned a taxi service. In 1969, he moved his family to Rapid City, where he worked with his brother, Delano, in the construction industry. He began working for Robbins & Sterns in 1970 and continued to work for Glenn Barber until his retirement from Glenn Barber & Associates in 2008 after 38 years of service.

David grew up in a tight-knit, large family and he believed nothing was more important than family. From the time he moved to Rapid City in 1969, until his girls were in high school, they traveled “down home” to the family farm in Dallas every weekend. He enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing and camping with his family. David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and his quiet guidance and advice, unwavering support and unconditional love will be irreplaceable.