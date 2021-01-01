David McCollam

RAPID CITY | David “Dave” McCollam, 78, passed away on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on Nov. 8, 1942 at the family farm near Dixon, SD, the son of the late Benjamin and Esther McCollam.
David attended Lincoln School, two miles from the family farm through the 8th grade and then attended Winner High School. He married Joyce Speck in 1961 and settled in Chamberlain, where he owned a taxi service. In 1969, he moved his family to Rapid City, where he worked with his brother, Delano, in the construction industry. He began working for Robbins & Sterns in 1970 and continued to work for Glenn Barber until his retirement from Glenn Barber & Associates in 2008 after 38 years of service.
David grew up in a tight-knit, large family and he believed nothing was more important than family. From the time he moved to Rapid City in 1969, until his girls were in high school, they traveled “down home” to the family farm in Dallas every weekend. He enjoyed hunting, boating, fishing and camping with his family. David was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and his quiet guidance and advice, unwavering support and unconditional love will be irreplaceable.
Grateful for having shared David's life is his wife of nearly 60 years, Joyce; three daughters, Rhonda Hale, Becky Purington, Esther Sharp and son-in-law Richard Purington (“the son I never had”); six grandchildren, Gene (Jessi) Carsten, Trent Purington, Kayla (Jerry) Moore, Nikki Purington, David Sharp and Shantel Schock; one great-granddaughter, Kaydence Carsten; one great-grandson, Lane Moore; two brothers, John McCollam and Floyd McCollam; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin and Esther McCollam; three sisters, Dorotha Wheeler, Rosemary Hartland and Virginia Huettmann; and three brothers, Philip McCollam, Delano McCollam and Steve McCollam.
Thank you to Monument Health Home Care and Hospice for their wonderful care of David since his terminal cancer diagnosis in February of 2020. After his diagnosis in February, David's kids and grandkids gathered at his house every night for dinner. Being surrounded by his family every night was the highlight of David's life for the past year. A special thank-you to all of the friends, neighbors and the employees of the legal department at Black Hills Energy who contributed meals, especially Todd and Julie Brink who faithfully provided dinner every Thursday night.
A Celebration of Life will be held in early 2021.