David N. Slaughter

David was born Nov. 11, 1948, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Albert and Mildred (Johnson) Slaughter. Following graduation from Custer High School in 1967, David enlisted in the U.S. Army and served two tours in Vietnam. Upon completion of active military service in 1970, he attended summer classes at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, where he met and married Ruth (Bakeberg) Slaughter. They had two sons, John and Joseph. David graduated from SDSU, Brookings, SD, with a BS in History and Political Science. He approached life as an experiment and had a colorful, creative and varied lifestyle with numerous careers and adventures.