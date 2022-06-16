RAPID CITY - "A Celebration of Life for David Noel Slaughter" - David Noel Slaughter, 72, entered his spiritual journey on June 24, 2021, after a courageous struggle from the aftermath of several strokes and prostate cancer. His human journey ended at Grand Court Mesa Assisted Living in Mesa, AZ, with family at his side.

David was born November 11, 1948, in Sioux Falls, SD, to Albert and Mildred (Johnson) Slaughter. Following graduation from Custer High School in 1967, David enlisted in the US Army and served two tours in Vietnam. Upon completion of active military service in 1970, he attended summer classes at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, where he met and married Ruth (Bakeberg) Slaughter. They had two sons, John and Joseph. David also graduated from SDSU, Brookings, SD with a BS in History, Psychology, Political Science and Recreation. David approached life as an experiment and had a colorful, creative and varied lifestyle with numerous careers and adventures, in which he touched the lives of many.

David is survived by his wife of 51 years, Ruth; son John (Mindy) Slaughter, Colorado, and grandsons Christian O'Connor, Ohio, and Jack Slaughter, Colorado; son Joseph (Dana) Slaughter, Kentucky; brother Albert (Jan) Slaughter, Illinois; sister Connie (Ray) Auer, South Dakota; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and "in-laws". He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mildred, and brother Brian Slaughter.

Per David's wishes, his body was donated to "Research for Life" for educational and research purposes.

A celebration of his life and sharing of memories will be held at Spearfish City Park Snappers Club on June 24, 2022, at 11:00am, followed by food & fellowship. Inurnment with military honors will follow at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis at 2:30pm.

In honor of his memory, please plant a tree, pick up trash on a hiking trail, mentor a child, sow seeds of humor, kindness, understanding, and forgiveness. Seek help through AA or other programs when needed and "Keep on Learning"!!