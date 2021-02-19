TEMPE, Ariz. | Circle S convenience stores in Rapid City, SD were a central chapter for David R. Spear, his wife and four sons. But pioneering a type of business unknown in the Black Hills in the 1960s was only one reflection of a full life shaped by widely ranging curiosities.

After a series of working retirements, Dave and his wife, Sonya, in 2018 finally settled in Tempe, AZ. Sonya passed away last April, after 63 years of inseparable marriage, and Dave died Feb. 3, 2020 while sleeping at home with family at his side. He had bounced back from a bout with COVID but succumbed to maladies of his 89 years.

Spanning his decades, Dave took up scuba diving, flying and, at a time when it was still oddball, running. He was a quail hunter who dabbled in growing pheasants, and a lifelong angler and gardener who thought the first was relaxing and the second exciting. For a man whose family began amid traditional values of the 1950s, Dave's norm was to pitch in with cleaning, laundry and at the stove, where he relished statement recipes and joined Sonya to churn out holiday candies and baked treats, and mail them off to their sons.