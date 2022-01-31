RAPID CITY | David Raa Martin, 68, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Monument Health Hospice House.

David lived in Rapid City, having spent his early childhood in Westfield and Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

David was the eldest son of Rae Anne (Dalkhe) and Kenneth Lavern Martin, who, along with his first wife Teresa Ann (Leeka) preceded him in death.

David is survived by his second wife Aiveen (Ryan) Martin, brother John Martin (Karen), daughter Mandy Collins (Craig, and grandchildren Lauren and Blake), of Wake Forest NC, daughter Stephanie Messinger (Trask), son Tim Martin of Rapid City, and stepson Michael Alexander Ryan of Perth, Scotland.

David enjoyed a large variety of interests including boating, cars, Harley Davidson bikes, gardening, good food, cooking, art & crafts and storytelling. He enjoyed music, watching movies, sports (Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers)

Most of all David enjoyed spending time with family.

Funeral service will be held 10 am on Friday 02/04/2022 at South Canyon Lutheran Church (700 S 44th St), followed by meal and thereafter burial at Mountain View Cemetery. Visitation from 9 until 10 am.

For those unable to attend, streaming of funeral will be available via link on church website.

