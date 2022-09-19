RAPID CITY - David Robert Cooley, DDS MS, 72, passed away on September 8, 2022 in southeast South Dakota doing what he loved best, hunting for his elusive Big Horn Sheep. He was born on December 1, 1949 to Carvel and Inez (Knutson) Cooley in Vermillion, S. Dakota. David graduated from Springfield High School, University of Nebraska College of Dentistry and the American Board of Prosthodontics.

He served in 3 branches of the military from 1976 to 2003 with the Navy, Marines and retired from the Air Force as Colonel. David owned Cooley Prosthetics Dentistry in Rapid City until November 2018.

David was an avid hunter and was proud of his trophies from around the world. He was able to get his Grand Slam of North American Wild Sheep. He enjoyed working in his garden when he wasn't hunting.

Survivors include his wife, Maia of Rapid City; a son Bryan Cooley and step daughter, Jazen Reuss; a brother James Cooley of Cameron, Wisconsin. He is also survived by the mother of his son, Vicky Cooley.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Cooley and his parents, Carvel and Inez Cooley.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be directed to the Tunnels 2 Towers, t2t.org.

A Committal service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Black Hills National Cemetery, near Sturgis. There will be a Celebration of Life visitation at Rapid City Elks Golf Course starting at 5:00pm on September 22, 2022.

Arrangements are with Kirk Funeral Home.