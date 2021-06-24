SIOUX FALLS | David Rush, 65, died on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls.

David Mark Rush was born Oct. 21, 1955, in Flandreau, the son of John J. and Evelyn M. (Valentine) Rush. He grew up on the family farm where he milked cows and farmed for several years. He attended Egan Grade School and graduated from Egan High School in 1974.

Grateful for having a part of David's life are his siblings: James Rush and his wife Ann of Omaha, NE, Margaret Rush of Sioux Falls, Jack Rush and his wife, Gayle of Philip, Val Rush and his wife Teresa of Sioux Falls, Mary Jane Hover and her husband Brad of Kansas City, MO, and Richard "Dick" Rush of Omaha, NE; 14 nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.

David was preceded in death by his parents, John and Evelyn Rush, and a nephew, Joseph Rush.

Visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m. CDT on Sunday, June 27, with a 5 p.m. prayer service at Danzig Baptist Church in Avon. Pastor Aaron Rush will officiate.